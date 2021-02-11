MARKET NEWS

Passenger vehicle sales in India up 11% in January: SIAM

PTI
February 11, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
Under the new policy, commercial 15-year-old vehicles and 20-year-old private vehicles can be considered for scrapping.

Passenger vehicle sales in India increased by 11.14 per cent to 2,76,554 units in January, auto industry body SIAM says. The figure stood at 2,48,840 units a year back.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 6.63 per cent to 14,29,928 units from 13,41,005 units in the last one year.

While motorcycle sales increased 5.1 per cent to 9,16,365 units as against 8,71,886 in January 2020, scooters saw a 9.06 per cent rise in sales to 4,54,315 units from 4,16,567 units in this period.

Three-wheelers, however, recorded a sharp 56.76 per cent decline in offtake to 26,335 units as compared with Rs 60,903 units in January last year.

Vehicle sales across categories rose by 4.97 per cent to 17,32,817 units last month as against 16,50,812 units in the year ago period, SIAM says.
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Feb 11, 2021 11:46 am

