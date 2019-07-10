App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger vehicle sales fall 18% in June; car sales decline 25%: SIAM

Domestic car sales were down 24.97 per cent to 1,39,628 units as against 1,83,885 units in June 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined by 17.54 per cent to 2,25,732 units in June from 2,73,748 units in the year-ago period.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 9.57 per cent to 10,84,598 units as against 11,99,332 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in June declined 11.69 per cent to 16,49,477 units compared to 18,67,884 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 12.27 per cent to 70,771 units in June against 80,670 units in the same period a year ago, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.34 per cent to 19,97,952 units from 22,79,186 units in June 2018, it added.

In fact, all vehicle categories witnessed decline in sales during the month.

In the April-June period PV sales declined 18.42 per cent to 7,12,620 units compared with 8,73,490 units in the year-ago period.

Vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.35 per cent to 60,85,406 units in the April-June period against 69,42,742 units in same period of last year.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 11:58 am

