App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger vehicle sales drop 20%in May; car sales down 26%

Motorcycle sales last month declined 4.89% to 11,62,373 units as against 12,22,164 units a year earlier.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 20.55 percent to 2,39,347 units in May from 3,01,238 units in May 2018.

Domestic car sales were down 26.03 percent to 1,47,546 units as against 1,99,479 units in May 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on June 11.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 4.89 percent to 11,62,373 units as against 12,22,164 units a year earlier.

Close

Total two-wheeler sales in May declined 6.73 percent to 17,26,206 units compared to 18,50,698 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 10.02 percent to 68,847 units in May, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 8.62 percent to 20,86,358 units from 22,83,262 units in May 2018, it added.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Auto #Business #India #SIAM

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.