Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger vehicle sales drop 1.87% in January

Domestic car sales were also down 2.65 percent to 1,79,389 units as compared to 184,264 units in January 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined 1.87 percent to 2,80,125 units in January from 2,85,467 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 2.55 percent to 10,27,810 units as against 10,54,757 units in the same month a year ago.

Total two-wheeler sales in January were down 5.18 percent to 15,97,572 units compared to 16,84,761 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were, however, up 2.21 percent to 87,591 units in January, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 4.68 percent to 20,19,331 units from 21,18,465 units in January 2018, it added.
