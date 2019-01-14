App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger vehicle sales dip marginally in December

Domestic car sales declined 2.01 percent to 1,55,159 units compared to 1,58,338 in December 2017.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined marginally to 2,38,692 units in December from 2,39,723 units in the same month previous year. For 2018, PV sales rose 5.08 percent to 33,94,756 units from 32,30,614 units in 2017.

Domestic car sales declined 2.01 percent to 1,55,159 units compared to 1,58,338 in December 2017, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month, however, rose marginally to 7,93,061 units as against 7,88,334 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in December declined 2.23 percent to 12,59,026 units compared to 12,87,766 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 7.8 percent to 75,984 units in December, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 2.97 percent to 16,17,356 units from 16,66,878 units in December 2017, it added.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #Business #India

