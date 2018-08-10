App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Passenger vehicle sales dip 2.71% in July; domestic car sales also see a drop

Motorcycle sales last month, however, rose by 9.67 percent to 11,50,995 units as against 10,49,478 units a year earlier.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 2.71 percent to 2,90,960 units in July from 2,99,066 units in the same month previous year.

Domestic car sales also declined marginally to 1,91,979 units compared to 1,92,845 in July 2017, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month, however, rose 9.67 percent to 11,50,995 units as against 10,49,478 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in July rose 8.17 percent to 18,17,077 units compared to 16,79,876 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles were up 29.65 percent to 76,497 units in July, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 7.97 percent to 22,44,875 units from 20,79,204 units in July 2017, it added.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 11:40 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #SIAM

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.