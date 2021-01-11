Passenger vehicle retail sales increase 24% in December: FADA

Prices of car hiked: Maruti Suzuki will raise prices of its models starting from January. The price increase will vary for different models. MG Motor will be raising the prices of its offerings in India. The company has claimed that they will be increasing the cost by up to three percent in order to counter the impact of higher input cost. Renault India will be increasing the prices of all its cars in India. The company confirmed that car prices would be increased by up to Rs 28,000 from January. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Monday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in December witnessed a year-on-year increase of 23.99 per cent to 2,71,249 units.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collected vehicle registration data from 1,270 out of the 1,477 regional transport offices (RTOs), PV sales stood at 2,18,775 units in December 2019.

Two-wheeler sales increased 11.88 per cent to 14,24,620 units last month, as compared to 12,73,318 units in December 2019. Commercial vehicle sales, however, slipped 13.52 per cent to 51,454 units in December 2020, as against 59,497 units a year ago.

Similarly, three-wheeler sales fell 52.75 per cent to 27,715 units last month, from 58,651 units in December 2019. Tractor sales, however, grew by 35.49 per cent to 69,105 units last month, against 51,004 units in the same month of 2019.

Total sales across categories increased 11.01 per cent to 18,44,143 units last month compared to 16,61,245 units in December 2019.