Pass on govt benefits to home-buyers, Maharashtra CM Shinde tells builders at property event

PTI
Apr 08, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has told builders to pass on benefits given by his government, including a cap on sand costs, to home buyers to give them relief and to boost the market.

He was speaking after inaugurating the MCHI-CREDAI property exhibition in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district on April 7.

Registration and stamp duty has been kept unchanged, while the price of a brass of sand, one of the important and not-readily available material for construction, has been capped at Rs 600 per brass (a brass is around 4,600 kilograms), the chief minister said.

"Builders must pass on these benefits to home buyers and make dwellings affordable. The state government is implementing several schemes and has also presented an all-round budget to give impetus to development and investment," he said.