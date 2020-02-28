App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Participate in the Moneycontrol Pro Quiz Contest and stand a chance to win Rs 100,000

If you’re not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet, here’s a great opportunity for you to become one.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol Pro, the premium subscription service from Moneycontrol, offers you an ad-free and seamless experience to access unique actionable investment ideas and elements that help its users make informed financial decisions. Pro users are exposed to the latest updates on the Indian and global financial markets, personalised news. Subscribers get sharp insights, a wide range of technical analyses and trends as well as features such as Ideas for Profit and Guru Speak - market lessons from successful investors.

If you’re not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet, here’s a great opportunity for you to become one.

All you have to do is enter the Moneycontrol Pro contest.

Close
The contest is simple: You Subscribe. You Answer. You stand a chance to Win.

  • Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro’s Annual plan @ 999/- 399/- with discount coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

  • Answer the contest question correctly and submit.

  • 1,000 lucky winners stand a chance to win Amazon voucher of Rs 400/- each (winners will be announced weekly) and 1 lucky winner stands a chance to win a Megaprize of Rs 1 lakh (the winner will be announced on or before 10th April). *T&C apply

Visit https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php for contest details.

related news

We are looking forward to welcoming you to the Moneycontrol Pro family.

Good luck!
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Pro #Quiz contest

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.