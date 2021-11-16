MARKET NEWS

Participate in Moneycontrol Pro Quiz, stand a chance to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000 daily

Answer a few simple questions correctly to enter the contest and win exciting daily prizes and avail Pro exclusive discounts on multiple subscriptions and brands

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST

With over 400,000 active subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro is the largest and fastest growing financial news subscription product in India.

Since its inception in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has constantly strives to add value to its offerings not only though premium content, but also exclusive deals for subscribers.

Thus, we bring you the Moneycontrol Pro quiz where 5 lucky winners daily will win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000 each.  To enter the contest, you just have to answer 5 simple questions correctly.  Check out the contest details here: https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php

Winners will be announced daily. So, stay tuned!

This contest is open for all existing and new Pro subscribers. If you haven’t subscribed to Pro yet, here’s a chance to get it at just Re 1/- per day for a year. Apply coupon PRO365 on the 1 year plan to avail this offer from Moneycontrol website or Android App. iOS users can subscribe via website and use the same ID on their Apple device.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 16, 2021 04:05 pm

