Participate in Moneycontrol Pro Quiz, stand a chance to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000 daily

With over 400,000 active subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro is the largest and fastest growing financial news subscription product in India.

Since its inception in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has constantly strives to add value to its offerings not only though premium content, but also exclusive deals for subscribers.

Thus, we bring you the Moneycontrol Pro quiz where 5 lucky winners daily will win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000 each. To enter the contest, you just have to answer 5 simple questions correctly. Check out the contest details here: https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php

Winners will be announced daily. So, stay tuned!