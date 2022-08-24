Parliamentary panel summons Twitter to hear views on 'citizens' data security, privacy'

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on August 24 summoned officials of Twitter for a hearing, a day after a former executive claimed that the Indian government allegedly placed an “agent” at the microblogging site.

The committee has called representatives of Twitter India on August 26 to hear their views on the subject of “Citizens' Data Security and Privacy”.

In a complaint to US government bodies, Twitter's former head of security Pieter Zatko accused the Indian government of forcing Twitter to hire one of its “agents” as a full- time employee, possibly securing access to “vast amounts of sensitive data”.

The complaint added the government agent could have been able to access sensitive data at Twitter because of its architectural flaws.

The larger complaint document, first made public by the Washington Post newspaper, talked about Twitter’s security vulnerabilities, which allegedly left it susceptible to hacks.

Apart from Twitter, the committee has also asked representatives of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to be present during the meeting.

The IRCTC has come in for criticism for its recent plan to monetise its digital data. Concerns were raised after IRCTC in a tender said it would share details such as customer names and passwords with a consultant to study a model to monetise the data.

Sources, however, later told Moneycontrol that the data would be encrypted before sharing with the consultant.

Other stakeholder and expert on issues related to digital platforms, technology and gig economy would also be present during the meeting.