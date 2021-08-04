Parliamentary panel seeks expansion of rural jobs scheme, similar programme for urban areas

The Centre may renew some of the schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, such as provision of 5 kg rice/wheat and 1 kg of pulses per month for free

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour has urged the government to increase the budgetary allocation under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The government had allocated Rs 73,000 crore to MGNREGA for 2021-22, which is 34.52 percent lower than the revised estimate of Rs 111,500 crore for the previous year. The government had allocated Rs 61,500 crore in 2020-21.

The panel chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, called on the government to double the work allocation under the MGNREGA scheme to at least 200 days per year to effectively meet the growing demand for jobs.

It also suggested that an urban employment guarantee scheme on the lines of MGNREGA must be put in place.

Citing the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), the report said 90 percent of workers were in the informal sector, which is 419 million of the 465 million workers.

The PLFS quarterly bulletin for April-June 2020 showed the unemployment rate in urban areas for those above 15 years jumped to 20.8 percent from 9.1 percent in January-March 2020.

To support the large number of informal workers in the country, the committee suggested that the government should strengthen social security measures and explore ways and means to put money in bank accounts of the informal workers during adverse conditions like COVID-19.

The panel said it was of the "studied opinion that the COVID-19 crisis in India has come in the backdrop of pre-existing high and rising unemployment."

"Therefore, a comprehensive plan and roadmap is required to address the deteriorating condition of employment, much aggravated by the pandemic, and widening disparities in the job market in the organised sector," it added.

It recommended that the government must offer another round of income support to the poor to compensate for the loss of jobs/employment incurred due to the two lockdowns imposed.

It also said that universal health care for all should be made a legal obligation of the government and fund allocation must be increased to ramp up health infrastructure.

The panel also told the Labour Ministry to take note of any unprecedented situation, like the migrant workers' exodus during the pandemic, rather than wait for the judiciary to intervene on the issue.

It pulled up the Labour Ministry for the delay in developing a national database of unorganised workers which the Labour and Employment Secretary told the panel would now be completed by August 15.

It also flagged the issue of lack of research and findings by the ministry to gauge the impact of its advisories on employers’ recruitment and termination policies.