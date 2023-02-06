English
    Parliament stalled as Opposition carries on with protests over Adani issue

    Following the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1, little business has been transacted in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha due to the Opposition’s protests over the issue.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
    Banking sources said that domestic lenders do not plan to interfere if Adani uses sanctioned, but yet unused credit lines as they would prefer avoiding defaults. (File Image)

    The government’s hopes for the start of a debate on the President’s address in Parliament in the new week were dashed on Monday as a determined Opposition stalled proceedings in both Houses again, raising the allegations of fraud against the Adani group and demanding a JPC probe.

    Ruling BJP members have maintained that the affairs involving private entities cannot be discussed in Parliament and opposition parties can raise the issue during the customary debate on the President’s address at the start of the Budget Session on January 31.

    The government was hopeful that the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address will start on Monday. The prime minister generally replies to the discussion in both Houses. As soon as Lok Sabha met after the weekend break, opposition members, mostly Congress MPs, entered the Well shouting slogans such as ”Adani sarkar shame-shame”.