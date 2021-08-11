Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha passes bill that amends general insurance law

Representative Image

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed by Rajya Sabha on August 11 without discussion amid protests by the Opposition MPs. The bill aims to provide greater private participation in the public sector insurance companies.

Opposition parties in the Parliament demanded that the bill be referred to a select committee of the House. It had been passed in the Lok Sabha on August 3. The bill was moved for consideration and passing by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Protesting opposition members came to the well of the House and some of them were seen tearing papers.

They accused the government of not following parliamentary norms and "bulldozing" the legislation.

The Bill seeks to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972. The Act was enacted to nationalise all private companies undertaking general insurance business in India.

Also Read: Explained | The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

The 1972 Act set up the General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC). The businesses of the companies nationalised under the Act were restructured in four subsidiary companies of GIC: (i) National Insurance, (ii) New India Assurance, (iii) Oriental Insurance, and (iv) United India Insurance.

The Act was subsequently amended in 2002 to transfer the control of these four subsidiary companies from GIC to the central government, thereby making them independent companies. Since 2000, GIC exclusively undertakes reinsurance business, according to PRS Legislative Research

The bill seeks to remove proviso of the Act to remove the requirement that the Central Government holds not less than 51 per cent of the equity capital in a specified insurer.

These amendments to the bill are in line with the finance minister's Budget speech wherein she had announced a big-ticket privatisation agenda that included two public sector banks and one general insurance company.

"We propose to take up privatisation of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22. This would require legislative amendments," she had said at the time.

As of date, there are four general insurance companies in the public sector - National Insurance Company Limited, New India Assurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited and the United India Insurance Company Limited.

Now, one of these will be privatised for which the government is yet to finalise the name.