Parle Biscuits FY19 profit rises 15% easing worries over growth, layoffs: Report

Parle Biscuits, part of Parle Products, saw a 15.2 percent increase in its net profit in FY19, according to news reports.

Business platform Tofler pegged Parle Biscuits' FY19 net profit at Rs 410 crore, against a Rs 355 crore net profit in the FY18, News18 reported.

This comes merely two months after the company warned it would have to lay off employees owing to a slump in growth and decreased demand for entry-level biscuits.

The group, along with other biscuit manufacturers, has been demanding a GST cut for the sector since 2017. The government has placed entry-level biscuits in the same tax bracket as cookies which are priced much higher.

As per a Business Standard report , Parle Biscuits' overall revenue witnessed a 6.4 percent year-on-year rise to Rs 9,030 crore. Operational revenue alone grew nearly 6 percent to Rs 8,780 crore in FY19 as compared to the previous year, while other income rose 26 percent to Rs 250 crore in this financial year.

