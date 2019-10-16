Parle Biscuits FY19 profit rises 15% easing worries over growth, layoffs: Report

Parle Biscuits, part of Parle Products, saw a 15.2 percent increase in its net profit in FY19, according to news reports.

Business platform Tofler pegged Parle Biscuits' FY19 net profit at Rs 410 crore, against a Rs 355 crore net profit in the FY18, News18 reported.

This comes merely two months after the company warned it would have to lay off employees owing to a slump in growth and decreased demand for entry-level biscuits.

The group, along with other biscuit manufacturers, has been demanding a GST cut for the sector since 2017. The government has placed entry-level biscuits in the same tax bracket as cookies which are priced much higher.