Park group of hotels aims at 4,000 rooms by 2024

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd, part of the city-based Apeejay Surendra group, is aiming to double the number of rooms to 4,000 by 2024, a top official said Friday.

The group currently manages 1,750 rooms across properties under two brands --'The Park' and 'Zone'.

"We will have 2,000 rooms by this fiscal (FY19) after opening hotels in Mumbai, Jaipur and Jammu. We already inaugurated the first 'Zone' at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town. We will add 500 rooms every year for the next 4 years," Apeejay Surendra Park Hotels Managing Director Vijay Dewan told PTI.

The Park continues to remain its primary brand targeted at the luxury segment and managing around 1,200 rooms. There are over 500 rooms across 8 properties under the 'Zone' brand as of now.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels presently operates 'Zone' in Coimbatore, Jaipur, Raipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Dewan said the group will expand across tier-II and tier-III towns for 'Zone' but only under the asset light model.

Dewan said Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is bullish on its first 117-key Zone hotel in the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre which it took on lease through an open bidding process.

"We will request the state government to evaluate possibility about expanding the capacity here," Dewan had said on the day of inauguration of the property.

The group will have another 'The Park Hotel' in Kolkata but at a later stage, Dewan said.