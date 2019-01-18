App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Park group of hotels aims at 4,000 rooms by 2024

The group currently manages 1,750 rooms across properties under two brands --'The Park' and 'Zone'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd, part of the city-based Apeejay Surendra group, is aiming to double the number of rooms to 4,000 by 2024, a top official said Friday.

The group currently manages 1,750 rooms across properties under two brands --'The Park' and 'Zone'.

"We will have 2,000 rooms by this fiscal (FY19) after opening hotels in Mumbai, Jaipur and Jammu. We already inaugurated the first 'Zone' at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town. We will add 500 rooms every year for the next 4 years," Apeejay Surendra Park Hotels Managing Director Vijay Dewan told PTI.

The Park continues to remain its primary brand targeted at the luxury segment and managing around 1,200 rooms. There are over 500 rooms across 8 properties under the 'Zone' brand as of now.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels presently operates 'Zone' in Coimbatore, Jaipur, Raipur, Jodhpur, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Dewan said the group will expand across tier-II and tier-III towns for 'Zone' but only under the asset light model.

Dewan said Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is bullish on its first 117-key Zone hotel in the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre which it took on lease through an open bidding process.

"We will request the state government to evaluate possibility about expanding the capacity here," Dewan had said on the day of inauguration of the property.

The group will have another 'The Park Hotel' in Kolkata but at a later stage, Dewan said.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 06:46 pm

tags #Apeejay Surendra #Business #Companies #Park group

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.