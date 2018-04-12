Paris Motor Show eyes big participation by Indian startups

As the Paris Motor Show gears up to hold its 120th edition in October, its organisers are turning their eyes to Indian startups for strong presence at its technology pavilion.

The organisers are seeking to establish a platform to connect Indian technology start-ups with French and European automobile manufacturers besides hoping for more visitors from here.

"India is a big player in the information technology segment. It has many many start-ups and is known for electronics and IT strength. I am hoping that the Indian start-ups will have a big presence at the show," Mondial Paris Motor Show Commissaire General Jean-Claude Girot told PTI.

He said India has an added attraction due to the skills of its engineers and low cost.

With technology disruption at the heart of The Paris Motor Show, there will be a special business-to-business pavilion in this year's edition to be held from October 4-14,

It will bring together automobile manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, tech giants and start-ups to deepen their collaboration to shape the future of transportation and mobility.

"It is a good place for Indian start-ups to meet French and European manufacturers," he said, adding that Indian and French industries could work together in future and Paris Motor Show would provide a good platform for them to meet.

The show organisers will highlight the significance of tech partnerships as digital innovation is changing the way younger, urban consumers relate to the automobile, creating new expectations for ownership and usage models and new 'mobility' contraptions which have appeared in urban settings.

Girot said the show this year is likely to attract close to 300 automobile majors who would showcase their latest technological innovation in the auto space.

When asked if any Indian automobile manufacturers would participate, he said,"We have not contacted Indian manufacturers. I hope they will come, perhaps not this year but by 2020."

The Paris Motor Show is among the oldest international automobile shows in the world. This year over a million visitors are expected to visit the show.