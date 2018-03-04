App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 03, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pari fails to please audiences; Sonu, Titu and Sweety rule at the Box Office

Pari made about Rs 4.36 crore on Monday and didn't show much promise in the following days too.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee


The week gone by didn’t bring much cheer to the box office.  Had it not been for Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the box office would have no records to enter in its books of accounts.


Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety crossed the half century mark at the box office, having earned more than Rs 50 crore. The film started week two with good numbers and on Friday made Rs 5.83 crore, which took the total collection of the film to Rs 51.77 crore.


A film with fun content strongly patronized by young film lovers, although Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had nothing to do with Pyar Ka Panchnama, people queued to watch the star cast from the series. Living up to their expectations, the film packed enough punch to bring in good numbers.


This week’s release Pari fell flat at the box office. Anushka Sharma’s third innings with film making did not do her much good. Pari, which claims not be a fairy tale, didn’t have much of a tale to tell anyway.


Pari had a poor opening of around 10-12 percent, which is lower than Phillauri released a year ago and also had Anushka Sharma in the lead, but that film was helped by the presence of Diljit Dosanjh and managed to open in East Punjab/Delhi area.


The film is facing strong competition from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which is still obviously going very strong. The collections of all films are a bit low in the weekend mornings due to Holi and should gain post the festive hangover.


Pari made about Rs 4.36 crore on Monday and didn't show much promise in the following days too.  The other release Veere Ki Wedding also fell flat at the box with little to no money collected.

The coming week would see Sonu, Titu and Sweety making some more money while Pari and Veere would sit back and watch hoping to contribute to Bollywood exchequers.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC