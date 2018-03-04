Pari fails to please audiences; Sonu, Titu and Sweety rule at the Box Office

The week gone by didn’t bring much cheer to the box office. Had it not been for Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the box office would have no records to enter in its books of accounts.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety crossed the half century mark at the box office, having earned more than Rs 50 crore. The film started week two with good numbers and on Friday made Rs 5.83 crore, which took the total collection of the film to Rs 51.77 crore.

A film with fun content strongly patronized by young film lovers, although Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had nothing to do with Pyar Ka Panchnama, people queued to watch the star cast from the series. Living up to their expectations, the film packed enough punch to bring in good numbers.

This week’s release Pari fell flat at the box office. Anushka Sharma’s third innings with film making did not do her much good. Pari, which claims not be a fairy tale, didn’t have much of a tale to tell anyway.

Pari had a poor opening of around 10-12 percent, which is lower than Phillauri released a year ago and also had Anushka Sharma in the lead, but that film was helped by the presence of Diljit Dosanjh and managed to open in East Punjab/Delhi area.

The film is facing strong competition from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which is still obviously going very strong. The collections of all films are a bit low in the weekend mornings due to Holi and should gain post the festive hangover.

Pari made about Rs 4.36 crore on Monday and didn't show much promise in the following days too. The other release Veere Ki Wedding also fell flat at the box with little to no money collected.

The coming week would see Sonu, Titu and Sweety making some more money while Pari and Veere would sit back and watch hoping to contribute to Bollywood exchequers.