English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Paradip Port to become 'mega' maritime facility by 2030: Sarbananda Sonowal

    Paradip port is situated at the confluence of the Mahanadi river and the Bay of Bengal.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

    Union Minister for Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal on April 25 said Paradip Port will become a 'mega' maritime facility and the area surrounding it will emerge as a prominent industrial hub in Asia.

    The Paradip Port Authority (PPA) came into existence after Independence. "Under Maritime Vision 2030, the PPA will become a mega port and for this, employees as well as stakeholders, including exporters and importers, will have to play a crucial role," Sonowal said.

    The proposed industrial hub will attract large projects worth around Rs 10,000 crore, he said.

    Also Read: Why is Adani buying 100% stake in Ocean Sparkle

    Sonowal on April 24 asked the port authorities to augment its cargo handling capacity to 500 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030. He also thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the state's support in the development of Paradip port.

    Close

    Related stories

    "They (the state government) should continue to provide support so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a strong and Atmanirbhar Bharat is realised," Sonowal said.

    The PM Gati Shakti plan aims at providing systematic, multimodal connectivity to various economic zones for seamless movement of people, goods and services, resulting in the efficient conduct of logistics and economic activities.

    The natural, deep-water port is 53 km from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur city. The port is located at the confluence of the river Mahanadi and the Bay of Bengal.

    The Government of India administers the Paradip Port through Paradip Port Trust.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Paradip Port #Paradip port in Odisha #Paradip port update
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 11:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.