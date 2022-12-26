 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paper leak: Arunachal home min says probe on into all APPSC exams conducted since 2014

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST

Home Minister Bamang Felix said 34 people, including 27 government employees, have been arrested by the SIC so far in these cases and action will be taken against them.

Home Minister Bamang Felix (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

A probe by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police is underway into all the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examinations conducted since 2014, Home Minister Bamang Felix said on Monday.

"The APPSC paper leak was not a mistake or a blunder, but a blatant attack on our trust and confidence in the system that shapes our future. A handful of selfish, greedy and mindless individuals, who were at the helm, played with our emotions and ruined the lives of thousands of youths," Felix, also the government spokesperson, told reporters here.

"The departments concerned have been asked to update the status of departmental action against the suspended, arrested, compulsorily retired and dismissed officials and a consolidated report be placed before the cabinet and in the public domain," he said.

Felix said the government has taken the paper leak as an opportunity to cleanse the system from its root.

Felix said the government has adopted a two-pronged approach: a free, fair and just investigation to bring all involved to the book and initiate appropriate action against them, and put a robust standard operating procedure (SOP) in place to ensure that APPSC exams are fair in the future.