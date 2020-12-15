PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
LIVE Now :Masterclass on 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery'
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Panel to evaluate BPCL bids today; Vedanta, Apollo Global, I Squared Capital arm in race

The panel will see transaction advisor Deloitte's report on the scrutiny of the three bids that were received.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 10:11 AM IST
BPCL (Image: Reuters)

BPCL (Image: Reuters)


A high-powered committee will evaluate preliminary bids received for the government's 52.98 percent stake in BPCL on December 15. Mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas have submitted bids.

The panel will see transaction advisor Deloitte's report on the scrutiny of the three bids that were received at the close of bidding in November, sources told PTI. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the parent ministry of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has also been asked to give its views on the response and the process so far.

Read: Even with some interest in BPCL, things don't look good for privatisation plan

A special purpose vehicle floated by the BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd and its London-based parent Vedanta Resources submitted an expression of interest (EoI) before the close of the deadline on November 16.

While I Squared Capital is a private equity firm focusing on global infrastructure investments, New York-based Apollo Global Management, Inc is a global alternative investment manager firm.

Close

Related stories

I Squared Capital invests in energy, utilities, transport and telecom projects in North America, Europe and select high growth economies such as India and China.

Read: Govt received three bids for BPCL: Dharmendra Pradhan

The government is selling its entire 52.98 percent stake in India's second-largest fuel retailer as part of plans to raise a record Rs 2.1 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds in 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021).

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which is handling the strategic sale, had tweeted on November 16 that the transaction advisors for the sale of government's 52.98 percent stake in BPCL have reported receiving "multiple expressions of interest."

"The transaction will move to the second stage after scrutiny by TA," he had said. TA stands for transaction advisor.

"Strategic disinvestment of BPCL progresses: Now moves to the second stage after multiple expressions of interest have been received," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also tweeted on the same day.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apollo Global #Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited #BPCL #I Squared Capital #India #Vedanta
first published: Dec 15, 2020 10:11 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.