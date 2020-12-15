Panel to evaluate BPCL bids today; Vedanta, Apollo Global, I Squared Capital arm in race

BPCL (Image: Reuters)

A high-powered committee will evaluate preliminary bids received for the government's 52.98 percent stake in BPCL on December 15. Mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas have submitted bids.

The panel will see transaction advisor Deloitte's report on the scrutiny of the three bids that were received at the close of bidding in November, sources told PTI. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the parent ministry of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has also been asked to give its views on the response and the process so far.

A special purpose vehicle floated by the BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd and its London-based parent Vedanta Resources submitted an expression of interest (EoI) before the close of the deadline on November 16.

While I Squared Capital is a private equity firm focusing on global infrastructure investments, New York-based Apollo Global Management, Inc is a global alternative investment manager firm.

I Squared Capital invests in energy, utilities, transport and telecom projects in North America, Europe and select high growth economies such as India and China.

The government is selling its entire 52.98 percent stake in India's second-largest fuel retailer as part of plans to raise a record Rs 2.1 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds in 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021).

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which is handling the strategic sale, had tweeted on November 16 that the transaction advisors for the sale of government's 52.98 percent stake in BPCL have reported receiving "multiple expressions of interest."

"The transaction will move to the second stage after scrutiny by TA," he had said. TA stands for transaction advisor.

"Strategic disinvestment of BPCL progresses: Now moves to the second stage after multiple expressions of interest have been received," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also tweeted on the same day.

(With inputs from PTI)