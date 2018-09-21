Panel set up to vet Bayer, Monsanto India integration proposal

Bayer CropScience said a committee has been set up to evaluate the proposal relating to the integration of the Monsanto India into itself.

In June this year, Bayer completed the $63 billion mega-deal to acquire US-based Monsanto to create the world's biggest agro-chemical and seed company.

The acquisition of Monsanto has been completed globally but it is still in process in India.

In a regulatory filing, the Bayer CropScience said the 'Business Restructuring Sub Committee' will evaluate the proposal relating to integration of the two listed entities under the overall supervision of the audit committee.

The business committee will appoint consultant(s)/intermediaries and obtain other related statements to evaluate the said proposal, it said .