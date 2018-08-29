App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panel recommends hiking Mumbai monorail operational cost by more than 100%

The per trip operational cost is the fee for a single trip and maintenance of the corridor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
A committee formed by MMRDA has recommended raising the per trip operational cost of the monorail from Rs 4,600 to Rs 10,600.

The per trip operational cost which was the cause for contention between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the monorail operator includes the fee for a single trip and maintenance of the corridor, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

To settle the dispute with a consortium of Larsen & Toubro and Scomi Engineering (LTSE), MMRDA set up a committee.

The committee recommended hiking the price to Rs 10,600 which is less than Rs 18,600 demanded by the operator. The 130 percent hike will add to current loss incurred by the MMRDA in running the service.

“The committee has recommended a revision of ₹10,600 per trip. It has also recommended manpower management to make the operation viable for the MMRDA to run the corridor with the recommended rates,” an MMRDA official told the daily.

Monorail’s phase 1, which was shut down after a fire in November 2017, had a daily ridership of 17,000 to 18,000 people. The MMRDA is expecting that Phase 2 will help in making the service viable for them.

“Public transport is an obligation and is not operated for profits. However, we expect the ridership to go up to 1 lakh per day once the Phase 2 starts, and thus reducing the burden on the MMRDA,” another MMRDA official told the newspaper.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 01:09 pm

