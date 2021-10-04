Pandora: What it is and why should you care

What is the Pandora papers leak?

After digging through 11.9 million confidential files, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) claims to have exposed hidden financial assets of 35 former and current world leaders, more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries. The investigation was a massive researching and reporting effort involving 600 journalists from 150 news outlets, who did everything from tracking down sources to reading through public records. The ICIJ claims that after their 2016 Panama Papers leak, which exposed the offshore finance industry and caused the fall of two Prime Ministers, the rich and the influential have found new ways to secrete their wealth and therefore the Pandora probe was launched. The leaks this time came from 14 offshore companies, two years ago.

Why should you care?

Perhaps, the best reason was given by Lakshmi Kumar, policy director at Global Financial Integrity, when she told the ICIJ team that, “the ability to hide money… affects your child’s access to education, access to health, access to a home.” Tax havens help a person take money away from an economy that helped generate his or health wealth, and diminish that economy’s common pool of funds that can be used to create public infrastructure such as schools and hospitals. Also, some of the people named by the investigations have defaulted on massive loans. There is also a chance that money that goes under the radar can be used for criminal activities. An estimate of money siphoned away to offshore accounts could be anywhere between $5.6 trillion and $32 trillion, according to ICIJ.

The Indians on the list

Prominent people such as cricket superstar and Rajya Sabha MP Sachin Tendulkar, Chairman of the Reliance Group Anil Ambani, husband of Biocon’s Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Congress leader Captain Satish Sharma, and fugitive businessman Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Modi feature in the list of 300 Indianswho have had off shore dealings, as per ICIJ. In many cases, the dealings were within the purview of the law. Moneycontrol has not been able to independently verify these allegations.

New Tax-friendly Destinations

After the 2016 Panama papers leak and authorities going after traditional tax sinks such as Switzerland and Cayman Islands, new tax-friendly destinations have come up and the most prominent among them are the US states of South Dakota, Florida, Delaware, Texas and Nevada.

“The U.S. is one of the biggest players in the offshore world,” says the ICIJ’s website, which quotes a study that found that 17 of the world’s least-restrictive jurisdictions were the US states. What is more, US authorities are cagey about the data they have. The ICIJ website adds, “...the U.S. is more interested in forcing other countries to share information about Americans banking offshore than in sharing information about money moving through U.S. bank accounts, companies and trusts.”

What is the Indian government going to do?

In 2016, after the Panama Papers leak, the Government of India had set up an investigative unit involving the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Foreign Tax and Tax Research (FT&TR) division and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The unit was to the information flow from various agencies including international ones. The GoI also sent a senior tax representative to a meeting of 30 countries, which was organised after the Panama Papers expose, to formulate a global taxation response. "The information (provided by the Pandora investigation) itself does not determine culpability. It can be used to start an investigation or reach out to third-parties, such as other countries, for information. But unless money has been moved out of the country illegally, such as through hawala transactions or by under invoicing a trade and then taking payment in the off-shore account, merely opening a trust to hold money cannot be grounds for prosecution," says SR Patnaik, partner and head of taxation, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. "If any transaction has happened a long time ago, say 20 years back, then even the government will find it hard to link it definitively to a person because the money would have been routed through various complex structures by now,” he added.