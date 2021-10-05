Pandora Papers probe tracks former army officer's Seychelles venture

The Loombas are first directors at Rarint Partners, along with Anant Ghyanashyam, a resident of Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, The Indian Express reported. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A former army officer incorporated a Seychelles International Business Company (IBC) in December 2016, according to an investigation by The Indian Express that was part of the Pandora Papers leak.

Lt General (retired) Rakesh Kumar Loomba registered Rarint Partners Ltd in Seychelles along with his son Rahul Loomba, without mentioning his military credentials, the report said.

Lt General Loomba was the Director General of Military Intelligence (DGMI) when he retired in 2010. Before that, he was the General Officer Commanding of three Corps.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Loombas are first directors at Rarint Partners, along with Anant Ghyanashyam, a resident of Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, The Indian Express reported. The three are also named as beneficial owners (BO) of the company.

Ghyanashyam has a 34 percent shareholding in the company, while Lt Gen Rakesh Kumar Loomba and Rahul Loomba own 33 percent each.

The publication had examined secret records of Aabol, an offshore service provider based in Mahe, Seychelles. It has found that Loomba's company had a bank account with Mauritius ABC Banking Corporation.

According to the bank account details, the company's "expected" annual deposit/turnover is $1 million. The bank account form says that company is engaged in "consultancy" and estimated "expected" annual expenses at $500,000.

The Loombas' residential address, an apartment complex in Gurugram, is mentioned multiple times in the data, the report said.