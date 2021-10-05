MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Pandora Papers probe tracks former army officer's Seychelles venture

Lt General Loomba was the Director General of Military Intelligence (DGMI) when he retired in 2010. Before that, he was the General Officer Commanding of three Corps.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST
The Loombas are first directors at Rarint Partners, along with Anant Ghyanashyam, a resident of Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, The Indian Express reported. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The Loombas are first directors at Rarint Partners, along with Anant Ghyanashyam, a resident of Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, The Indian Express reported. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A former army officer incorporated a Seychelles International Business Company (IBC) in December 2016, according to an investigation by The Indian Express that was part of the Pandora Papers leak.

Lt General (retired) Rakesh Kumar Loomba registered Rarint Partners Ltd in Seychelles along with his son Rahul Loomba, without mentioning his military credentials, the report said.

Lt General Loomba was the Director General of Military Intelligence (DGMI) when he retired in 2010. Before that, he was the General Officer Commanding of three Corps.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Loombas are first directors at Rarint Partners, along with Anant Ghyanashyam, a resident of Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, The Indian Express reported. The three are also named as beneficial owners (BO) of the company.

Close

Related stories

Ghyanashyam has a 34 percent shareholding in the company, while Lt Gen Rakesh Kumar Loomba and Rahul Loomba own 33 percent each.

The publication had examined secret records of Aabol, an offshore service provider based in Mahe, Seychelles. It has found that Loomba's company had a bank account with Mauritius ABC Banking Corporation.

According to the bank account details, the company's "expected" annual deposit/turnover is $1 million. The bank account form says that company is engaged in "consultancy" and estimated "expected" annual expenses at $500,000.

The Loombas' residential address, an apartment complex in Gurugram, is mentioned multiple times in the data, the report said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India
first published: Oct 5, 2021 01:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.