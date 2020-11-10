PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|pandemic-stock-surges-push-lvmh-titan-bernard-arnault-to-centibillionaire-status-list-now-contains-5-of-the-worlds-richest-men-6096801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 122
MGB : 108

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pandemic stock surges push LVMH titan Bernard Arnault to centibillionaire status; list now contains 5 of the world’s richest men

The other four “centibillionaires” are usual suspects Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg

Moneycontrol News
Bernard Arnault (Image: Reuters)
Bernard Arnault (Image: Reuters)

Stock surges during the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed the fortunes of five business moguls into $100 billion territory, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI). Newest member to the club is French luxury brand LVMH’s CEO Bernard Arnault.

Arnault’s bounty came as investors rushed for equities after Pfizer announced that its vaccine candidate showed 90 percent effectiveness against COVID-19, Bloomberg reported.

The other four “centibillionaires” are usual suspects Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. These five alone collectively added $68 billion to their fortunes on November 9, as per BBI. The report thus called 2020 “a banner year for the world’s richest” as the BBI’s 500 occupants collectively added $1.2 trillion to their wealth since January – a 21 percent jump.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

This is the first time five individuals have made the milestone and even as latest as 2018, Bezos was the sole centibillionaire. Bezos in fact is a centibillionaire ‘twice-over’ notwithstanding his divorce and subsequent wealth split with MacKenzie Scott.

Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies cautioned that the milestone was not one to celebrate, but is “rather a troublesome reflection of a broken global economic system.”

The biggest gain was Zara-owner Amancio Ortega who added $7.6 billion thanks to the influx from investors. The push was so big it erased half of his losses due to the pandemic.

The biggest loser meanwhile was Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan, who flushed $5.1 billion as company shares nosedived.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Bernard Arnault #Business #centibillionaire #coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.