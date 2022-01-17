MARKET NEWS

Pandemic severely dented consumer confidence in India: RBI Bulletin

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST
Representative image.

The pandemic severely dented consumer confidence in India, with sentiments of households across strata influenced by the spread of infections and fatalities, according to the January Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Bulletin released on January 17.

Sentiments of consumers in severely impacted cities were more affected as compared to that for respondents in other cities, the Bulletin said.

"While consumers remain concerned about the current situation, their expectations for the year ahead may portend confidence in economic recovery after subsidence of the pandemic," said the Bulletin.

Also, most countries witnessed a gradual uptick in consumer confidence after the major slump encountered when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit their shores, though it is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels in most countries, the Bulletin said.

Analysis reveals that the consumers’ perception about the prevailing situation is severely impacted by the pandemic, while the expectations about the future have been relatively optimistic, despite being dented in successive rounds, the Bulletin said.

“With the proactive steps taken by the government and other public authorities, along with the ongoing vaccination programme, expectations have recovered relatively faster than perceptions,” the Bulletin said.

According to the Bulletin, household income was impacted the most by the pandemic-induced restrictions, causing consumer confidence to hit multiple lows during this period. The effect of lower incomes is seen on consumers’ perception about general economic situation and employment as well, the Bulletin noted.

Overall consumer spending was shored up by essential spending, which is mostly influenced by prices, the Bulletin noted. “Sustained momentum in the ongoing reform measures by the government may help in improving the employment and income situation amongst households, leading to a gradual recovery in consumer confidence,” it said.
