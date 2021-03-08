English
Panasonic to buy US software firm Blue Yonder for $6.5 billion

The move comes as the Japanese company aims to expand hardware that combines software, sensors and other devices to help companies improve operational efficiencies, Nikkei said.

Reuters
March 08, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Panasonic Corp will buy US software firm Blue Yonder for 700 billion yen ($6.45 billion), the Nikkei reported on Monday, saying it was the Japanese electronics firm's biggest acquisition since 2011.

While Panasonic bought 20 percent stakes of Blue Yonder in 2020, it is now in the final stage to acquire the rest from shareholders including Blackstone Group Inc, the Nikkei said, citing unnamed sources.

The move comes as the Japanese company aims to expand hardware that combines software, sensors and other devices to help companies improve operational efficiency, Nikkei said.

Panasonic could not be reached for immediate comment.

A deal would be Panasonic's largest since it spent 800 billion yen to make Sanyo Electric and Panasonic Electric Works wholly owned subsidiaries in 2011, according to the report.

While the acquisition is likely to come from Panasonic's own funds, loans or other financing may also be considered for the purchase, the Nikkei said.
