Panasonic India now offers COVID-19 medical insurance to its camera buyers

Consumer electronics brand Panasonic India is offering a coronavirus (COVID-19) medical insurance to consumers on the purchase of any Panasonic cameras. The scheme is also applicable to the company's existing sub-dealers.

The insurance scheme provides up to Rs 1 Lakh cover against COVID-19 to customers, including photographers and videographers who are going above and beyond to report news, capture ceremonies and events during the pandemic. The insurance policy is valid for one year from the date of purchase for consumers.

The insurance cover is offered by Pramerica Life Insurance and valid on purchases made by consumers between June 9 and August 31. Customers in the age group of 18-65 years would be eligible for this scheme.

India has seen a total of 627,023 positive COVID-19 cases so far with 18,213 deaths. Average hospitalisation costs for treating Coronavirus can range between Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh depending on the location and type of treatment, drugs administered.

Under the medical cover, a lumpsum benefit equal to 100 percent of sum insured will be offered on diagnosis of COVID-19 for in-patient expenses (hospitalisation for 24 hours or more). Insurance would not cover hospitalisation below 24 hours.

The size of the cover is dependent on the price of the camera. For cameras costing less than Rs 50,000, the insurance coverage will be Rs 25,000. For those priced between Rs 50,000-1 lakh, a medical cover of Rs 50,000 will be provided.

For cameras priced between Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh, an insurance coverage of Rs 75,000 will be offered. For availing of a Rs 1 lakh COVID-19 cover, the customer would have to buy a camera costing above Rs 1.5 lakh.

Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC, said, “Photographers across the India are out in their communities every day doing the hard work of telling the stories of COVID-19 and bringing ceremonies and events to the rest of us in the safe environment of our homes. Through our COVID Insurance initiative, we aim to support and extend our commitment to safeguarding their wellbeing and creativity.”

To ensure easy access of cameras to consumers, Panasonic India is also extending the insurance policy to the sub-dealers with a standard Rs 1 lakh medical cover. The coverage to the buyer will be 12 months from the date of purchase invoice of the designated product being offered by Panasonic India.