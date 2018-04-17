Panasonic India looks to sell 4.17 lakh ACs this year

Panasonic India looks to sell 4.17 lakh units of ACs in the country this year against 3.5 lakh units sold last year, a senior official of the company said here.

The company official said Panasonic India is committed towards improving the indoor air quality through its air conditioning products. "We want to sell 4.17 lakh ACs in the country during this year. Last year we sold 3.5 lakh ACs," Gaurav Sah, Business Head, Air Conditioners Group, Panasonic India, told reporters here.

The company showcased its new range of inverter air conditioners here today.

With the new range, the company plans to achieve 15 percent growth in the Punjab market in 2018-19. About Punjab, he said, "Punjab is a strategic market for Panasonic. With 936 outlets across Punjab and presence in all 22 districts, we achieved a growth of 10.4 percent over last year.

"Punjab is a market where penetration of ACs is much higher than the rest of the country and premium ACs do very well in this market. This year too we are expecting an even healthier growth".