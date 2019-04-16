App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Panasonic India eyeing 20% share in full-frame mirrorless camera segment in a year

The company, which forayed into the full-frame mirrorless camera segment Monday, extending its portfolio of imaging business, expects rising demand for better image quality from business segments such as wedding, advertising, fashion to help it capture the market share.

Consumer electronic major Panasonic India is aiming to garner around 20 per cent market share in the full-frame mirrorless camera segment with sale of around Rs 100 crore within a year, a top company official said.

"The potential of the DSLR market is around Rs 2,000 crore in our country in which the full-frame camera range is around 25 per cent, which is roughly around Rs 500 crore to 600 crore," Panasonic India President and CEO Manish Sharma told PTI.

He further added: "Utilising this, we are expecting a revenue of around Rs 100 crore with 20 per cent market share in the full-frame mirrorless camera market within the first year."

A mirrorless camera does not require a reflex mirror, unlike DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) cameras. A full-frame mirrorless camera uses digital sensor of large 35 mm format, as by high-end DSLR cameras.

According to Sharma, mirrorless cameras contribute around 25 per cent in the interchangeable lens category, and this number will change rapidly.

Panasonic Monday introduced full-frame mirrorless Lumix S series in the Indian market LUMIX S1 and S1R, with 24 megapixel and 47.3 megapixel respectively.

"Over the years, Panasonic has pioneered technologies and introduced cutting edge innovations across our offerings, and with the launch of the full-frame mirrorless camera -Lumix S Series, we have taken a leap forward in our imaging business," Sharma said.

The company has priced S1 at Rs 1.99 lakh (body) and at Rs 2.68 lakh with 24-105 mm F4 lens, while S1R is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (body) and will cost Rs 3.67 lakh with 24-105 mm F4 lens.

According to Sharma, the new model has features, which would bring value to the customers of of LUMIX S1 and S1R.

"On the user interface, the number of buttons are more than the previous model, which would help the users to easily manoeuvre while capturing pictures," he said, adding "they would not have to go and change the settings of the camera."

Besides, the company is also working to organise events and workshops for photographers to connect with them.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 08:01 am

