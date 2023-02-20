 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panasonic India aims 14% revenue growth in FY24; to expand product portfolio

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Appliance and consumer electronics maker Panasonic Life Solutions aims to achieve a 14 per cent revenue growth in FY24, led by its large appliances, according to the company's chairman, India and South Asia, Manish Sharma.

The company is expecting this current financial year to end with a revenue of Rs 11,000 crore with double-digit growth, he said.

Besides, the company is also expanding its product portfolio in large appliances like refrigerators, room air conditioners and some other segments such as camera.

"Overall we are doing well. We are having a double-digit growth in terms of revenue. We might end this financial year close to Rs 11,000 crore," said Sharma.