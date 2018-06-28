App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 12:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Panasonic flags battery shortages as Tesla Model 3 output picks up

Panasonic currently produces battery cells for Tesla in Japan as well as at Tesla's so-called Gigafactory in the US state of Nevada, which Panasonic jointly operates.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A senior Panasonic Corp official on Thursday said a pickup in production of Tesla Inc's Model 3 cars, after earlier delays, has resulted in occasional battery shortages.

"There has been a sharp improvement in production equipment and we are now occasionally having battery shortages," Yoshio Ito, head of Panasonic's automotive business, said at the company's general shareholders meeting.

Ito made the comment after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk earlier this month said the US automaker should achieve its 5,000 cars-per-week target by the end of June.

Panasonic currently produces battery cells for Tesla in Japan as well as at Tesla's so-called Gigafactory in the US state of Nevada, which Panasonic jointly operates.

Panasonic sees batteries as central to its plan to boost automotive business revenue to 2.5 trillion yen by the year through March 2022 from 1.8 trillion yen ($16.3 billion)estimated for this financial year.

"I wouldn't say the delay (in Tesla's Model 3 production) had no impact on our business, but we are in close communications with Tesla and working to steadily improve production," he said.

 
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Panasonic Corp #Tesla Inc's Model 3 cars #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.