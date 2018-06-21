Panama papers: Fresh set of documents link more Indians to tax haven leak

Close to 12 lakh fresh documents have been uncovered as part of investigations into the 2016 Panama papers leak.

According to an Indian Express report, around 12,000 documents are related to Indians whose names did not appear in the 2016 leak. These include Jalaj Ashwin Dani, son of Asian Paints promoter Ashwin Dani, the owner of PVR Cinemas Ajay Bijli; and Hike Messenger’s Chief Executive Officer Kavin Bharti Mittal.

The report states that close to 426 Indians are currently being investigated in the case.

The documents detail the actions of Mossack Fonseca, the legal firm at the centre of the tax evasion controversy.

The report claimed that Mossack Fonseca had served notices to owners of Indian companies to produce missing information. This was followed by the firm serving a 90-day notice to these companies stating that Mossack Fonseca would resign being a Registered Agent if they failed to meet the legal requirements.

Further, the report alleged that one example is of Amitabh Bachchan, who was listed as director of two companies Lady Shipping and Treasure Shipping and was subsequently, served a 90-day notice over the non-fulfilment of “our due diligence requirements”.

Bachchan is reportedly being investigated over the Panama Papers, and has since denied any link to these companies.

Other personalities with links to offshore entities by Mossack Fonseca include Shiv Khemka, K P Singh of DLF Group, Jehangir Sorabjee, Navin Mehra of Mehrasons Jewellers and Hajra Iqbal Memon.