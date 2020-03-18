Pan Aadhaar link: Get instant Pancard using your Aadhaar number

It’s hard to do without a PAN card these days. Apart from filing income tax returns, you need it for a variety of other purposes as well, like identity proof while opening bank accounts, making large purchases of property, jewellery, government bonds, mutual funds, cash deposits etc. In short, a PAN card has become indispensable.

In its 2020 budget, the government made some announcements that will make it much easier to get a PAN card, if you haven’t already got one, using your Aadhaar number. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharam said in her budget speech: “In the last Budget, I had introduced the interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar for which necessary rules were already notified. In order to further ease the process of allotment of PAN, soon we will launch a system under which PAN shall be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar without any requirement for filling up of detailed application form.” If you don’t like filling in application forms, using your Aadhaar number to get a PAN card could ideal for you.

Of course, the process of applying for PAN has been made easier in recent years. You can, for instance, do it online through the NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) web site. You have to pay a charge of Rs 93 (excluding GST), and send supporting documents through courier or post to NSDL/ UTITSL.

Interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar

The government has made PAN and Aadhaar interchangeable for many transactions. In the previous budget, an amendment was made to Section 139A of the Income Tax Act, enabling taxpayers to quote their Aadhaar number instead of PAN while filing returns and other documents. So if you didn’t have a PAN card, you could always file returns using your Aadhaar number. But if you do have a PAN card, it has been made mandatory to link it to Aadhaar.

However, you must remember when you file IT returns using just your Aadhaar number, the IT department will automatically allocate you a new PAN number after getting details about you from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). So if you already have a PAN number and use your Aadhaar to file returns, you could end up having two PAN numbers, which is against the law for which you may have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act.



Banking: You can use your Aadhaar number instead of PAN to make cash deposits of over Rs 50,000. You can also open a bank account using just Aadhaar, in which case the bank will have to do biometric or OTP authentication before opening the bank account in your name. You cannot open a bank account just by submitting a copy of your Aadhaar card. You can also quote the Aadhaar number in Form 15G/ H to avoid tax deduction at source on interest earnings from your fixed deposits.

Making investments: Your Aadhaar number will suffice to make investments in mutual funds. You can also use it complete your Know your Customer (KYC) formalities. This will do away with the need for excessive paperwork.

For rent payments and HRA: Instead of using your landlord’s PAN number while claiming income tax exemption from house rent allowance, you can make do with your Aadhaar number. You can also use it in Form26QC to deduct TDS for rents over Rs. 50,000 paid to your landlord.

House sales: If you buy a house that is worth over Rs 50 lakh, you have deduct 1 per cent TDS from the seller. For TDS Form 26QB, you can quote the PAN number or Aadhaar number.



This interchangeability of Aadhaar and PAN applies to several other transactions:

You can get the PAN number in no time at all using your Aadhaar number. However, does the increasing interchangeability of Aaadhar and PAN make the latter redundant? Not necessarily so. For one, an Aadhaar number is only for individuals; PAN numbers are allotted to individuals and organizations, which they will need to file returns, pay taxes and so on. And since Aadhaar has a lot more information about an individual than PAN card, there will be individuals who would be wary about data breaches and violations of privacy.

Aadhaar and PAN have become indispensable today, making our lives easier in so many ways.