Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora hails India's stability, resources, capability

Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Nikesh Arora, on Monday lauded India’s stability, resources and capability, news agency ANI reported.

The Indian-origin businessman made the statement after a luncheon interaction of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

“It was a great pleasure to see the Minister of Commerce from India," said Arora. "It’s a very fruitful conversation. It’s lovely to see how progressive our ministers are coming here and spending time educating both foreign investors and foreign companies because I think it’s India’s moment. We have a demographic opportunity, also young people right population dynamics, and the GDP growth is phenomenal. And if we look at the global landscape, India offers a haven of stability and resource and capability, which I think will allow a lot of companies to succeed in the country,” he said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles starting today to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.

Arora further said that he wanted to extend his company’s operations in India and looked forward to some concrete steps and concrete actions that can happen as a consequence of this trip.

“I look forward to working in cybersecurity in India, which can happen from a manufacturing perspective. And the work that can happen from skill development allows the opportunity for Indians to deliver capabilities around the world,” he said.

Goyal will meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo on the sidelines of the IPEF ministerial meeting. The IPEF was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 in Tokyo.

Arora is former President of SoftBank group. In 2018, he took charge as CEO of Palo Alto Networks, a multinational cyber security company.