English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Palm surges nearly 6% on higher soyoil prices, strong India demand

    India's palm oil imports in August jumped 87% from a month ago to the highest level in 11 months as a sharp drop in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases

    Reuters
    September 13, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
    Representative image of palm oil being harvested at a plantation.

    Representative image of palm oil being harvested at a plantation.

    Malaysian palm oil futures rose nearly 6% on Tuesday, tracking gains in rival soyoil on bleak forecast for U.S. soybean harvest, while strong demand from key buyer India provided an added boost.

    The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange extended gains for a third straight session, rising 217 ringgit, or 5.89%, to 3,900 ringgit ($865.51) a tonne, its highest daily rise in more than 6 weeks.

    India's palm oil imports in August jumped 87% from a month ago to the highest level in 11 months as a sharp drop in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

    Demand from India, the world's biggest vegetable oil consumer, is expected to ramp up this month ahead of the festive season in October.

    Exports during Sept. 1 to 10 rose between 9.3% and 25.5% from the same period in August, cargo surveyors said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Malaysia's palm oil stocks at end-August climbed to their highest in 33 months, as output rose with peak production season getting underway, palm oil board data showed on Monday.

    Production is expected to keep rising in September and may push inventories 9.2% higher to 2.29 million tonnes, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

    CGS-CIMB Research projected crude palm oil prices to trade in the 3,500-4,500 ringgit per tonne range due to tougher competition from top producer Indonesia, although palm's high discount against soyoil will encourage demand.

    Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.9%, extending overnight gains after the U.S. Agriculture Department said soybean supplies will fall to seven-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas hits harvest potential.

    Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 3%, while its palm oil contract gained 3.2%.

    ($1 = 4.5060 ringgit)
    Reuters
    Tags: #Exports #India #Malaysia #Palm #palm oil
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 04:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.