App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Palm oil production may double in 5 years on rising yields: Industry official

India is the world's biggest edible oil importer and relies on Malaysia and Indonesia for palm oil supplies.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's palm oil production could double in 5 years to 600,000 tonnes as yields rise and farmers expand acreage after New Delhi raised import tax on the tropical oilseed, a senior industry official said on September 26.

India is the world's biggest edible oil importer and relies on Malaysia and Indonesia for palm oil supplies.

An increase in production will help India slash edible oil imports that account for nearly two thirds of its total consumption.

Close
"Production is exponentially going up. More area is coming under cultivation," said Nasim Ali, head of Oil Palm Plantations at Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 03:21 pm

tags ##IndiaHybridWeek #Business #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.