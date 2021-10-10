MARKET NEWS

Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away

Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away in Islamabad on October 10 at the age of 85, The Dawn has reported.

Moneycontrol News
October 10, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
Pakistan nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan waves to journalists from the front door of his house in Islamabad August 28, 2009. (Image: REUTERS/Mian Khursheed)

Pakistan President Arif Alvi said he was "deeply saddened" by the news of Khan's death.

"He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard," Alvi tweeted.

Pakistan Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was "deeply grieved" over his passing and called it a "great loss".

"Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities," he tweeted.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
