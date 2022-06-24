Pakistan slaps 10% super tax on large scale industries

Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a 10% "super tax" on large-scale industries in a bid to consolidate revenues and support the country's poor amid rising inflation, the Dawn reported on June 24.

These sectors include cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilisers, LNG terminals, textile, banking, automobile, and cigarettes.

In an address to the nation, Sharif said that the coalition government made "courageous" decisions to protect the country from "serious dangers".

Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) went down crashing by over 2000 points minutes after Pak PM's announcement.

