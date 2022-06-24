English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Pakistan slaps 10% super tax on large scale industries

    These sectors include cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilisers, LNG terminals, textile, banking, automobile, and cigarettes.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
    Shehbaz Sharif (Image: Reuters)

    Shehbaz Sharif (Image: Reuters)

    Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a 10% "super tax" on large-scale industries in a bid to consolidate revenues and support the country's poor amid rising inflation, the Dawn reported on June 24.

    These sectors include cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertilisers, LNG terminals, textile, banking, automobile, and cigarettes.

    In an address to the nation, Sharif said that the coalition government made "courageous" decisions to protect the country from "serious dangers".

    Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) went down crashing by over 2000 points minutes after Pak PM's announcement.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Pakistan
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 11:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.