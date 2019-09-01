Pakistan grants consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on September 2

Pakistan on September 1 offered to provide India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on September 2.



Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan.

— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) September 1, 2019

Spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Faisal, in a tweet, said that the consular access will be provided to Jadhav "in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement and the laws of Pakistan".

On August 1, Pakistan Foreign Office had said the retired Indian Navy officer on death row will be granted consular access the next day.

However, the meeting, which was scheduled for 3 pm on August 2, did not materialise amid differences between India and Pakistan on the terms of the consular access to Jadhav.

Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.

One of the conditions put by Pakistan reportedly was the presence of a Pakistani official when Jadhav is allowed to meet Indian officials as part of the consular access.

India did not agree to the condition, making clear its position that the consular access must be "unimpeded" and should be in the light of the judgement by the ICJ.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.