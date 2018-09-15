App
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pak SC summons CEOs of mineral water companies over 'exploitation' of water resources

A federal government lawyer said that these companies pay the government 25 paisa per litre of water while selling it for Rs 50 per litre

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Recycled Plastic Bottles (Image: Reuters)

The Pakistan Supreme Court, on Saturday, ordered the chief executive officers of major mineral water companies to appear before it on Sunday in a case regarding the alleged exploitation of water resources in the country.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who was heading the two-member bench, had taken suo motu notice of the issue on Friday and sought data regarding water usage by the companies from departments concerned, the Dawn reported.

While hearing the case at the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry on Saturday, CJP Nisar said the court will see "whether the mineral water (provided by the companies) even has minerals in it or not".

Justice Nisar said companies selling water should sit with the government and decide a rate for extracting water.

A lawyer for the federal government informed the court that the mineral water companies pay the government 25 paisa per litre of water while selling it for Rs 50 per litre, the daily said.

At this, the CJP remarked that he himself boiled and drank tap water at home because "that is what (the people of) my nation are drinking".

He observed that a poor person was compelled to drink pond water even today.

Justice Nisar emphasised the value of water by saying that it was now even more expensive than gold.

He said people have gotten into the habit of drinking mineral water and money was being made off of a natural resource.

"We will not allow the theft of water under any condition," the top judge warned.

The CJP observed that the companies making money from water get ahead while common people get left behind, adding that steps need to be taken to improve the lives of the common man.

The court subsequently ordered the CEOs of all major companies selling mineral water — including Nestle, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and, Gourmet — to appear before the bench on Sunday.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 03:00 pm

