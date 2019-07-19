Pain in the auto sector may accentuate going forward, says DSP Investment Managers

Vinit Sambre, head of equities at DSP Investment Managers, shared his views on the market's fundamentals and its stock valuations.

“There are a lot of stocks which are coming under reasonable valuation levels. There are many companies which have again started looking slightly better on the valuation front, and these had gone very high in terms of their levels in 2017,” Sambre said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“In terms of the overall time horizon to look at companies, do deep research, this is a good time to do all of that and try to look at strong solid companies for the portfolio,” Sambre said.

Talking about the midcap IT, he said, “There are companies which come under the value zone, it is going to be a good space to look at. It really meets 2 perspectives. One, the defensive nature of the sector; it provides some kind of defence in the portfolio. Second, IT sector seems to be better placed currently in an environment where domestic companies are showing real signs of a slowdown.”

“Therefore, if some of these midcaps having long-term promise come in valuation zone, we are open to looking at these midcaps in the IT sector,” Sambre added.

Speaking about banks, Sambre said, "We are focused on banks with good underwriting skills and high asset quality."

According to him, pain in the auto sector may accentuate going forward.