Page Industries Q3 PAT seen up 33% YoY to Rs. 115.7 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects Page Industries to report net profit at Rs. 115.7 crore up 33% year-on-year (up 4.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10 percent Y-o-Y (up 18 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 873.2 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 251 percent Y-o-Y (down 234.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 174.6 crore.

