Padma Awards 2021 | Soho founder Sridhar Vembu, Rajini Bector of Mrs Bectors among Padma Shri awardees

Sridhar Vembu, the Chief Executive Officer of software firm Zoho, and Rajini Bector, promoter of FMCG company Mrs Bectors Food Specialities are among the 102 Padma Shri awardees this year. Both are honoured for their outstanding achievements in the business field.

Who are they?

Business magnate Sridhar Vembu was born in a family of farmers in a small city in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. In the year 1996, he along with a couple of brothers founded a software development house which was later renamed Zoho Corporation in 2009. The company’s revenue was Rs 1,982.44 crore in FY17.

As for Rajini Bector, who is the key figure behind Mrs Bectors, the story begins in a Ludhiana backyard in 1978 and an investment of a mere Rs 20,000. She eventually transformed the company into a Rs 1,000 crore entity.

Every year, the award winners are announced on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awardees are felicitated by the President of India.