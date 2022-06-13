English
    Ozonetel Communications appoints former Wipro-exec Keshav Goel as CFO

    June 13, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

    Ozonetel, a provider of full-stack call centre solutions, on Monday announced the appointment of former Wipro-executive Keshav Goel as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Goel will lead the corporate finance function at Ozonetel and take the charge of financial planning and analysis, treasury and commercial functions too.

    Announcing the appointment of Goel as its Chief Financial Officer, Ozonetel, in a statement, said that he brings over two decades of leadership experience across various finance verticals. Goel joins Ozonetel from Wipro, where he has spent over 16 years. During his tenure at Wipro, Goel contributed in areas of business planning, merger and acquisition activities, investment and borrowings, forex risk management, cost optimisation, international business operations, setting up internal control architecture and business process transformation. Goel joins Ozonetel from Wipro, where he has spent over 16 years.

    Goel has also worked with HealthPlan Services as Head of Finance for over three years, the Ozonetel's statement said. Ozonetel founder and CEO CSN Murthy said the company "is on an aggressive growth path…We plan to increase our employee strength by 100 per cent this year, and roping in leaders like Keshav at this crucial juncture will ensure our scaling up phase is smooth".

    The company recently raised Series A funding from Stakeboat Capital and aims to reach USD 100 million in annual recurring revenue over the next four years, Murthy added. Headquartered in the US, Ozonetel is a CCaaS (Contact/Call Centre as a Service) player, creating and deploying omnichannel cloud call centre and customer engagement solutions globally. It has an R&D centre in Hyderabad.

    The company has over 2,500 enterprise clients across the US, India, and UAE. Its platform supports over 100,000 live agents and has handled over three billion calls.
