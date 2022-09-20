 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OYO working on "green tag" for sustainable hotels on its platform: CEO

Sep 20, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST

The 'green tag' will be assigned to hotels that are eco-friendly in terms of features like using solar power enhanced efficient lighting and rainwater harvesting.

Hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO is currently working towards bringing a 'green tag' for sustainable hotels listed on its platform, CEO Ankit Gupta said on Tuesday. The 'green tag' will be assigned to hotels that are eco-friendly in terms of features like using solar power enhanced efficient lighting and rainwater harvesting.

"We are working towards a 'green tag' for all sustainable hotels on our platform," Gupta said at a Ficci event here. Sharing OYO's future plans, he said, "We are basically thinking about launching green tagged hotels, hotels that are eco-friendly in terms of using solar power enhanced efficient lighting, rainwater harvesting or the likes of it and for the more eco-friendly customers". Sharing OYO's future plans, he said, "We are basically thinking about launching green tagged hotels, hotels that are eco-friendly in terms of using solar power enhanced efficient lighting, rainwater harvesting or the likes of it and for the more eco-friendly customers".

