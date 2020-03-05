Oyo to slash 5,000 jobs as coronavirus outbreak hurts business

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak hurts business in China, SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels will reportedly give pink slips to 5,000 employees from offices around the world.

The highest number of layoffs would take place in China, where it plans to fire half of its 6,000 strong staff, sources told Bloomberg. The news comes a few months after media reports suggested the company is firing staff in India.

Oyo Hotels founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal told Bloomberg that the company is working on an overhaul of its global operations. He added that its global workforce would reduce by 17 percent from 30,000 in January.

"By the time our restructuring process is complete, OYO will have over 25,000 employees worldwide," Agarwal told the news agency.

In China, COVID-19 has killed over 3,000 people and infected over 90,000. Several countries have issued advisories restricting travel to China, which has hurt the hospitality industry.

Agarwal said it is a difficult time for its hotel partners in China. "In China, the coronavirus has hit us and in specific provinces, we are trying hard to keep hotels open, as many as possible," he told Bloomberg.

"In our previous phase, we added a lot of properties to our platform and built the brand and mindshare," he said. Agarwal added that the company’s focus in 2020 is on growth with profitability.