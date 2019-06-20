App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO to invest $300 mn in US over next few years

The company currently manages over 50 hotels in more than 35 cities in the US including Dallas, Houston, Augusta, Atlanta and Miami; and is looking to soon expand presence to cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, OYO Hotels and Homes said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said it plans to invest USD 300 million (approximately Rs 2,085 crore) over the next few years in the US for growth, talent acquisition, competency building and infrastructure development.

The company currently manages over 50 hotels in more than 35 cities in the US including Dallas, Houston, Augusta, Atlanta and Miami; and is looking to soon expand presence to cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, OYO Hotels and Homes said in a statement.

On an average, it plans to add one hotel building per day. This growth will be driven by two brands - OYO Hotels and OYO Townhouse, it added.

Close

"We are already 50 plus OYO Hotels across 35 cities and 10 States and to celebrate our growth, we plan to invest USD 300 million over the next few years," OYO Hotels and Homes Global COO Abhinav Sinha said.

related news

OYO is thrilled to see its business grow in the US - company's newest home market, he added.

The company is integrating its cutting-edge technology to improve services and enrich travellers' and city dwellers' experiences, the statement said.

"As a full-scale hotel chain, we strive to bring real value to both real estate owners and guests – and we're convinced there is unlimited potential for rapid growth in our newest home market, the United States," OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.

Started in 2013, OYO Hotels and Homes has more than 23,000 hotels and 46,000 vacation homes in its portfolio.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.